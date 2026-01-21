Before Eating At An Italian Restaurant, Check The Menu For These Types Of Wines

Whether you're in the mood for pizza and pasta or a plate of veal Milanese that Frank Sinatra himself would approve of, an Italian restaurant can be a real treat on a night out. But not all Italian restaurants are created equally, and it can be hard to know if trying a new place is worth your time and hard-earned money, especially if you don't have the time to scour the internet for reviews. Luckily, celebrity chef Scott Conant said in an interview for Tasting Table that there's a quick way to tell if an Italian restaurant is authentic and high-quality — by looking at its wine list. If the wine list prominently features Old World wines, according to Conant, it's likely that the restaurant is serious about authentic Italian cuisine and the wines that pair best with it.

According to Conant, New World wines, such as those from California and South America, are popular, but Old World wines, from parts of Europe with longstanding winemaking traditions, pair better with many traditional Italian dishes. Generally, Old World wines are known for their emphasis on terroir, which is the influence of climate and soil composition on the wine's flavor. Italian wines are often thought to pair especially well with Italian food because the food and wine were developed side by side to be enjoyed together, although you might still want to avoid the wines produced at Sting's infamous Italian vineyard.