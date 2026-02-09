The Celebrity Chef Whose Chaotic Past Kept Him Off The Food Network

The Food Network is home to many celebrity chefs, from Ina Garten to Alex Guarnaschelli, who have built a solid following after appearing on the cable channel. The Food Network does not play when securing deals with some of the biggest names in the food industry, be it prominent restaurateurs, cookbook authors, or chefs. Interestingly, there's one celebrity chef who struggled to secure a deal with the channel, and he hasn't shied away from disclosing how his troubled past kept him from being a Food Network personality. It's none other than Matty Matheson.

"Well, I know that I could never have been on Food Network. I've had enough meetings to know that I could never have been on it," Matheson said on the "Obsessed: The Podcast." According to him, his controversial past, which involved "drinking and drugging at a young age," got in the way of the opportunity. He unapologetically admitted that during that phase of his life, he could take acid at 7:30 in the morning. He's also previously shared that he got his first taste of coke when he was in 11th grade. He supposedly had a wake-up call when he suffered a heart attack at 29, but he quickly went back to his old ways, thinking that what didn't kill him made him invincible.