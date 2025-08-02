The Early 2000s Food Network Star Whose Promising Career Ended With A Prison Sentence

In the early 2000s, Juan-Carlos Cruz rose to fame as the lively host of Food Network's "Calorie Commando", creating low-calorie versions of hearty, lovable dishes. He gained credibility from undergoing a dramatic weight loss after previously being a successful pastry chef at the Hotel Bel-Air. After the show's run from 2004-2006, a few years later, his name was once again in lights — but not for a good reason. In December 2010, Cruz was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted solicitation of the murder of his wife, Jennifer Campbell.

Many Food Network stars have faced controversy throughout their careers, but Cruz's case arguably takes the crown. The strangest — and perhaps most enthralling — part? Cruz told police he did it all for love. Reports suggest Cruz and Campbell had struggled with fertility issues for over a decade, launching them into debt and despair. As a result, Cruz claimed to have wanted to end his high school sweetheart's life before Mother's Day of that year, saving her from the heightened pain of that day. As the couple never considered adopting, brokenhearted from their struggles, Cruz insisted to investigators he believed his intentions to be merciful. Sources claim Campbell may have wanted to end her life, but her religious beliefs deterred her from committing what she considered to be the ultimate sin.

While online commentators reveal they "sadly [...] had forgotten about" old Food Network programs such as "Calorie Commando", it may be a good thing for Cruz. When typing Juan-Carlos Cruz or the show on any search engine, most results that pop up relate to Cruz's legal troubles. This proves the most famous thing the chef ever cooked up was in fact his own demise.