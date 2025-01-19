The Tragic True-Life Story Of Food Network Star Alex Guarnaschelli
Food Network staffs its lineup of cooking, competition, and culinary shows with hosts that are either engaging on screen or infallible experts — Alex Guarnaschelli is the rare on-air personality that can fit into both classifications. A classically trained chef who ran acclaimed New York restaurants for years before she entered the fray of food T.V. in the 2000s, Alex Guarnaschelli is invariably friendly, laid-back, and funny as she shares her rare and extensive knowledge with viewers or shows off her cooking skills. Whether she's hosting "Ciao House," judging entries on "Chopped," contributing to the history, evolution, and future of "Iron Chef," or showing what cooking on television is really like on "Alex's Day Off" or "The Kitchen," she's proven herself a valuable part of the Food Network formula.
But as much happiness, joy, and passion that Guarnaschelli exudes preparing food, talking about food, joking about food, or critiquing food, she overcame a lot to get there. The chef, cookbook author, and cable T.V. celebrity has faced a lot of dark moments in both her professional and personal life, before fame and well into her career as a Food Network stalwart. Here's a look at the tragic side of Alex Guarnaschelli.
Having a child was very difficult
Alex Guarnaschelli's daughter, Ava Clark, was born in 2007, with the chef mostly raising her as a single parent owing to a split and divorce from her daughter's father, Brandon Clark. Raising a child can be difficult, particularly solo and particularly when emergencies arise. Guarnaschelli says her mental health suffered from the daunting task of parenting, and that deep-seated fear took hold just after her daughter had just been born.
"Like I go to bed with the baby monitor in the other room, and then I would start zombie walking and sleeping with a pillow on the floor by her crib because I was convinced if I didn't, she'd stop breathing," Guarnaschelli recalled to Vitamin Angels. "I can almost start crying remembering how this feels."
Alex Guarnaschelli injured herself on TV
Alex Guarnaschelli clearly thrives in a high-stakes, pressurized, fast-paced kitchen environment, running multiple restaurants and competing on Food Network shows like "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Iron Chef America." It was on her eponymous head-to-head cooking showdown series, "Alex vs. America," however, where Guarnaschelli severely hurt herself amidst the heat of culinary battle. Food-related injuries happen way more often than you think.
The Season 2 episode "Alex vs. Brunch" aired in 2022, and it pitted Guarnaschelli against various chefs in a fight to make the best breakfast-lunch hybrid. While employing the use of a mandoline to thinly and precisely slice a sunchoke, Guarnaschelli wound up with her hand right up against the device's blade — and then underneath it, too. "I sliced the tip of my middle finger off while I was cooking," the chef told People. A producer waffled on allowing filming to stop for Guarnaschelli to attend to her medical issue; the star worried she'd lose her job over the accident. "So the producer is saying to me, 'What do we do here? How do we handle this? Because this show is called 'Alex vs. America.' And you're at the sink trying to stop yourself from bleeding," she recalled. "So I said, 'Let the clock go.'"
Allowing herself five minutes to let the panic subside, Guarnaschelli got patched up and continued on. The finger healed, but she says that digit isn't "completely round at the end" anymore.
Her first marriage ended in heartbreak and divorce
While teaching a class in fish preparation at the Institute of Culinary Education in the spring of 2006, Alex Guarnaschelli met Brandon Clark, a New York lawyer considering training to be a chef. Guarnaschelli liked Clark enough to give him a job he pleaded for: a part-time position at Butter, the restaurant where she worked as the executive chef, and the relationship turned from professional to personal quickly. After ghosting on the job and a budding romance — seriously burning his finger discouraged Clark from going into the culinary arts — the pair reconnected later in 2006. In April 2007, Guarnaschelli married her ex-employee nine years her junior, and she was six months pregnant at the time. "When I met Brandon I was borderline grieving that I would never have a family," Guarnaschelli told the New York Times. "If you want to have a relationship, at some point you have to let yourself get caught." Soon thereafter, the couple's daughter, Ava Clark, was born, in July 2007.
Amidst rumors of infidelity on the part of her estranged husband, Guarnaschelli filed for divorce in 2015. She received full custody of their daughter, but the split stayed amicable enough for latter-day family gatherings.
Alex Guarnaschelli's restaurants keep closing
Prior to devoting most of her working life to Food Network shows, Alex Guarnaschelli developed a reputation as a creative mind behind restaurants. In 2003, she began a 20-year-long stint at her restaurant, Butter, as executive chef. In November 2010, her name and brand bolstered by her extensive work at Food Network, Guarnaschelli expanded her portfolio, helping her Butter partners to open and create the menu at The Darby in New York City. Unfortunately, the old-fashioned supper club-style restaurant, nightclub, and events venue lacked the elements that have kept Butter open for so long, and it joined the list of celebrity chef restaurants that were massive flops. The Butter Group shut down the Darby less than three years after opening with plans to convert it into a nightlife attraction.
Undeterred, Guarnaschelli tried again with another restaurant, leading the launch of The Driftwood Room in 2015. Arranging a deal to operate inside the Nautilus, a hotel in Miami's South Beach hotspot, The Driftwood Room offered Guarnaschelli's dishes inspired by Florida's native produce. After one year in business, Guarnaschelli stepped away from the restaurant, choosing to not renew her contract and instead act as a consultant out of her New York City home base. "There's no bad blood here," she told the Miami New Times. The Driftwood Room closed down altogether some time after Guarnaschelli's departure.
Two of her chef friends died in quick succession
Both fine dining and the Food Network are small communities, and in 2019 and 2020, those niches, and Alex Guarnaschelli in particular, were rocked by two tragic deaths. As a frequent participant on Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games," Guarnaschelli met another semi-regular, Carl Ruiz, helmer of Marie's Italian Specialties, a New Jersey restaurant featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Just after opening La Cubana in New York City in 2019, Ruiz died at the age of 44 from what a medical examiner later identified as cardiovascular disease. The death deeply upset Guarnaschelli. "Can't explain the profound specialness of some people. This man was somehow fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny and unique all rolled into one," she wrote on Instagram. "My life will be lonelier without him."
The COVID-19 virus not only decimated the restaurant industry, but it claimed the lives of some of its prominent figures. In March 2020, Floyd Cardoz, the head chef at esteemed restaurants like Tabla and North End Grill, was diagnosed with the coronavirus and he died a week later. The "Top Chef Masters" winner was 59 years old. Guarnaschelli took the death hard. "Devastating news about Chef Floyd Cardoz. I can't process it," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A true gentleman in every sense and a great credit to the chef community. He will be sorely missed."
Alex Guarnaschelli dealt with nasty online comments about her weight
As someone who appears on television often, Alex Guarnaschelli attracts a great deal of scrutiny from viewers, fans, and detractors. But beyond expected and reasonable critical attention about her cooking or on-air performance comes an inordinate amount of blunt and even hurtful commentary about Guarnaschelli's appearance and weight, which have changed and evolved with the passage of time. Also discussed in such public forums is the weight of Guarnaschelli's teenage daughter, Ava Clark. Redditors have tried to call out Guarnaschelli because "she let herself go so much," commented that "it's just so sad Alex got sooo big," or proclaimed "Alex and her daughter are both obese. Not healthy!"
While her health, and that of her child, is nobody else's business, Guarnaschelli has spoken out about her weight loss journey and relationship with food. At a New York Times-sponsored panel talk on wellness, Guarnachelli said she gained 75 pounds during her pregnancy, and lost all but 20 pounds of that in the first two years of her daughter's life. "My mantra is if you want to lose weight you have to stop eating [excessively]," she said, (via Grub Street). "I think eating well has a lot to do with our own idea of good food and not what anyone else tells us," Guarnaschelli told Eating Well in 2024.
Her parents passed away within a few years of each other
As a chef and television food presenter, Alex Guarnaschelli is an instructive kind of celebrity, and a second-generation one at that. Both of her parents were highly influential and renowned figures in their respective fields. The chef's father, John Guarnaschelli was a history professor at Washington University and Amherst College for three decades as well as a psychotherapist who ran a private practice and helped pioneer mental health improvement techniques directed at men. In 2018, Guarnaschelli died of heart failure 10 days before his 82nd birthday.
Guarnaschelli's survivors included his only daughter, Alex Guarnaschelli, and his wife of more than 50 years, Maria Guarnaschelli. As a cookbook editor for Scribner and William Morris, and then a senior editor at W.W. Norton, Guarnaschelli shepherded into print many important, historic, and bestselling cookbooks, including works by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, Jeff Smith, and Lynne Rossetto Kasper, as well as the monumental late 1990s revision of "Joy of Cooking." "I will miss her soufflés, her endless curiosity and the smell of her perfume in the room," Alex Guarnaschelli said in February 2021 on Instagram, confirming the death of her mother from heart disease at the age of 79.
Alex Guarnaschelli called off her engagement
A few years after her divorce from Brandon Clark, her ex-husband and the father of her child, Alex Guarnaschelli found love again. Around 2017, Guarnaschelli dined out with a friend, and was so impressed with her meal that she entertained an offer to meet the chef. That person was Michael Castellon, and the two food professionals hit it off so well that they soon began a romantic relationship. In June 2020, tricking Guarnaschelli into getting out of the car on the side of a road to look at a baby deer that wasn't there, Castellon proposed. While Guarnaschelli said that she and her fiancé were in no rush to wed, she let the media know in February 2022 that the wedding wouldn't happen after all, and that she and Castellon had split up.
Guarnaschelli frankly discussed the heartbreak of ending the engagement, and the relationship, with fans on her Instagram account. When asked how she was coping, Guarnaschelli said, (via People): "If I'm honest: poorly." She added, "Part of life is being alone and part of life is being lost." Guarnaschelli thanked her teenage daughter for helping her get through, and explained that food helped, too: "That said, there is always pizza."
She's had a tumultuous relationship with Food Network
Alex Guarnaschelli first popped up on Food Network in the 2000s, landing her own series in 2009, "Alex's Day Off," ascending to the made-for-T.V. rank of Iron Chef in 2012, and serving as one of the hosts of the panel daytime cooking-based talk show "The Kitchen." That long and seemingly comfortable association nearly came undone in February 2024 when Food Network abruptly and quietly removed Guarnaschelli from "The Kitchen." Following the production and airing of a string of Guarnaschelli-free episodes that didn't note her conspicuous absence, and the release of some marketing images that lacked her presence, the channel took down all references to the chef from the show's website. No reason was publicly given for the separation; when a fan lamented the disappearance on Guarnaschelli's Instagram, the chef replied (via The Sun), "That means a lot to me. More than you know." Guarnaschelli returned to "The Kitchen," and its marketing materials, only to disappear again later in 2024. Finally, in August of 2024, Guarnaschelli signed a multi-year contract extension with Food Network, seemingly ending the professional impasse.
Guarnaschelli had previously received some pushback from the Food Network inner circle. On an episode of "Worst Cooks in America," host Anne Burrell criticized a participant for heating a pan without anything in it. Guest Guarnaschelli quipped, (via Wide Open Country), "I do that all the time, am I fired?" Burrell's reply: "Well, I'd never hire you anyway."
She confronted sexism in the restaurant industry
High-end cookery is traditionally male-dominated, to the point where female chefs often experience isolation and poor treatment. When future chef Alex Guarnaschelli trained at the LaVerenne cooking school in France in the early 1990s, she was the only woman in a class of 28 students. After completing her education, Guarnaschelli remained in France, working for chef Guy Savoy. That environment was also overwhelmingly male, and toxic at that. "I can't figure out what's worse, that you're a woman or that you're American," Guarnaschelli told the Columbia Spectator of something one of her colleagues remarked to her on her first day on the job. The restaurant didn't and wouldn't provide chef gear that fit women, so Guarnaschelli had to wear too-large pants that she held up with plastic wrap. The male staff changed in a locker room; Guarnaschelli did so in a pantry.
After working as an unpaid apprentice, Guarnaschelli was promoted to a sous chef position in one of Savoy's restaurants. There, she continued to endure terrible treatment, including from men she outranked. "To get ten French whippersnappers to listen to an American female authority figure," Guarnaschelli told Home & Garden, "I don't recommend it."
Now a well established name and voice in food, Guarnaschelli still advocates for equality in the workplace. "I would like the idea of a woman chef to vanish, actually, and for everyone to be thought of as the same," Guarnaschelli told Star Chefs (via Mashed) in 2007.
