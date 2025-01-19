The Tragic True-Life Story Of Food Network Star Alex Guarnaschelli

Alex Guarnaschelli clearly thrives in a high-stakes, pressurized, fast-paced kitchen environment, running multiple restaurants and competing on Food Network shows like "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Iron Chef America." It was on her eponymous head-to-head cooking showdown series, "Alex vs. America," however, where Guarnaschelli severely hurt herself amidst the heat of culinary battle. Food-related injuries happen way more often than you think.

The Season 2 episode "Alex vs. Brunch" aired in 2022, and it pitted Guarnaschelli against various chefs in a fight to make the best breakfast-lunch hybrid. While employing the use of a mandoline to thinly and precisely slice a sunchoke, Guarnaschelli wound up with her hand right up against the device's blade — and then underneath it, too. "I sliced the tip of my middle finger off while I was cooking," the chef told People. A producer waffled on allowing filming to stop for Guarnaschelli to attend to her medical issue; the star worried she'd lose her job over the accident. "So the producer is saying to me, 'What do we do here? How do we handle this? Because this show is called 'Alex vs. America.' And you're at the sink trying to stop yourself from bleeding," she recalled. "So I said, 'Let the clock go.'"

Allowing herself five minutes to let the panic subside, Guarnaschelli got patched up and continued on. The finger healed, but she says that digit isn't "completely round at the end" anymore.