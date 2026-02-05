If Frozen Shrimp Looks Like This, Leave It On The Shelf

The fresh versus frozen debate often comes up with different food items, and it's no different with shrimp. There is a big flavor difference between fresh and frozen shrimp, but you shouldn't take that to mean frozen shrimp isn't worth eating. Most shrimp sold in the United States are frozen where they're caught, so you've probably eaten good frozen shrimp plenty of times. However, there are warning signs to watch out for when buying frozen shrimp. For help on that, we spoke to chef Kelsey Murphy, who will be cooking for the Players Tailgate at this year's Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

When it comes to red flags, according to Murphy, "You want to make sure there is not a lot of ice buildup or water in the bag. Extra water is the enemy of seafood and will just leak out when cooking, leading to a tough and unappetizing product." Too much ice can also be a sign that the shrimp has already thawed and then refrozen. It can be safe to refreeze shrimp after they've been thawed, but it won't be at the same level of quality and you have no way of telling how long those shrimp were sitting out before somebody refroze them. On top of all that, ice crystals are a sign of freezer burn, which tastes gross.