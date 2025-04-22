Can Shrimp Be Refrozen After It's Been Thawed?

Even though shrimp is kind of pricey (although fairly cheap by shellfish standards), it's something I like to have on hand in the event I need to make a quick main dish. The reason why shrimp is so convenient is that it not only thaws quickly but cooks quickly, too. Plans sometimes change, though, and there have been times when I wound up with thawed shrimp and no time to use it. I refuse to let food go to waste, so I usually toss it back in the freezer, although I was never sure if this was okay to do. Anecdotally, no one ever got sick from eating the twice-thawed shrimp once I did get around to cooking it, but that's just one person's experience. For a more authoritative answer to the shrimp thawing question, The Takeout spoke with Kory Foltz, culinary director at Florida's Sunseeker Resort. As he told us, "Yes, you can refreeze raw shrimp if it was thawed safely in the fridge and hasn't spoiled."

Foltz' advice is in line with USDA guidelines that also allow refreezing food (not just shrimp) as long as it's done before the food has had a chance to spoil. For shrimp, that's roughly one to two days in the refrigerator. Both the USDA and Foltz note, however, that there may be some drop-off in quality with refrozen food. As Foltz put it, "Repeated freezing can make shrimp tougher and drier when cooked."