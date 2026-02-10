13 Mouth-Watering Thai Dishes You Need To Try (Other Than Pad Thai)

Pad Thai may be the dish most people associate with Thai cuisine (and one with its own intriguing history), but treating it as the only option is a grave mistake. In Thailand, every dish reveals centuries of influence from migration and trade routes to climate and religion. So, when you move beyond ordering another Pad Thai, you take one step closer toward understanding how Thai people actually eat. Dishes like Pad Kra Pao and Khao Soi may sound unfamiliar if you've never tried them, but in actuality are everyday meals, quick fixes for hungry commuters, and comfort food for families through the year.

To help decipher these different facets, we turned to a trio of experts who live and cook Thai food as it's meant to be experienced. In Lisbon, Caroline Phetsomphou, co-owner of Baan Saraiva's, has built one of Portugal's most authentic Thai restaurants along with partner Jérome Percherancier. Further north, in Porto, Pattareeya Yawanopas Guimarães, founder of Thailander, brings uncompromising flavors straight from Thailand. And from Mumbai, Thai-born chef Seefah Ketchaiyo offers a powerful reminder of Thai food's everyday soul. Beyond her acclaimed restaurant Seefah, she has created Khao Man Gai – a concept inspired by Bangkok street stalls together proving that some of Thailand's most meaningful dishes are also its simplest.

Together, our experts guide you through the dishes you need to try — and the mistakes you must avoid making the next time you dine at a Thai restaurant.