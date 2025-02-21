Drunken noodles, a Thai dish also known as pad kee mao, are sort of the General Tso's chicken (which wasn't actually invented by General Tso) to pad see ew's sesame chicken: a somewhat hotter, zingier version of a familiar dish. Rice noodles form a base upon which you can lay some kind of meat (usually chicken, but beef, pork, and shrimp are also options) and an assortment of vegetables, including broccoli, shallots, and bird's eye chiles. Whatever you add to it, it's a delight, managing to be sweet, spicy, and umami all at the same time. (If you don't want it too spicy, you can always abide by our guide to ordering at Thai restaurants.)

Despite its eye-catching name, liquor is one ingredient that's conspicuously absent from most drunken noodle recipes — and its etymology has been subject to numerous unaccounted theories. Unlike, say, a "drunken grandma" slice of pizza, which is a "grandma slice" prepared with vodka sauce, the name of this dish doesn't come from copious amounts of alcohol. So where does the name come from? Well, think of it less as an ingredient and more as a serving suggestion.