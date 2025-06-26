5 Unhealthiest And 5 Healthiest Things To Order At A Thai Restaurant

Salad is done differently in Thailand. No limp lettuce and soggy tomatoes drenched with calorific dressings. Instead, think of the freshest ingredients combined with sweet, savory, salty, and spicy flavors. Among the many salads you can order at a Thai restaurant, we suggest you hone in on what CNN Travel calls one of the world's best 50 foods – som tum, or raw papaya salad.

Also known as green papaya salad, this vibrant plate is packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, thanks to the inclusion of ingredients like grated raw papaya, red chilies, peanuts, lime juice, tomatoes, string beans, garlic, and dried shrimp. There are several versions of som tum found across Thailand, and depending on the region or the specialty of the restaurant you're dining at, you might encounter variations featuring fermented fish sauce, crab, and even Thai aubergines.

Enjoy som tum as a starter, or relish it as a sharing dish along with a small portion of sticky rice. This vegetable-packed dish can lean a little sweet if the chef is heavy-handed with the palm sugar, but overall, it makes for an excellent healthy choice when eating out. Papaya also acts as a natural digestive aid and may help reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease, so go ahead and heap that plate full. At home, you can make this Thai salad with green cabbage if you can't get hold of papaya.