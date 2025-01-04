A Frappe And A Frappuccino Aren't The Same Drink

Imagine this: You're wandering through sun-soaked streets in Greece, where locals stroll by, sipping on tall, frothy drinks. You're craving something refreshing, so you pop into a café and order a Frappuccino. The barista, looking puzzled, hands you something that's definitely not what you expected — it's strong, foamy, and distinctly not the sugary, milkshake-like treat you were thinking of. So, what went wrong? The answer lies in the difference between a frappe and a Frappuccino, two drinks that may sound similar but are worlds apart.

In Massachusetts, ordering a frappe means you're getting a creamy milkshake, a tradition that dates back long before the Greek frappe came into the picture. But when Starbucks introduced its now-iconic Frappuccino, it wasn't just a clever name. In fact, the Frappuccino was inspired by the Massachusetts frappe — blending the local milkshake concept with coffee to create a drink that's now beloved worldwide. The term frappe has deep roots in New England and it refers to what most people outside of the region would call a milkshake. Understanding these regional differences is key to avoiding mix-ups, especially if you find yourself in a Greek café.