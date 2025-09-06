Avoid These Mistakes When Dining At A Thai Restaurant

One common mistake that many people make at Thai restaurants is eating rice with chopsticks. In Thailand, chopsticks are used only for noodles, while rice is eaten with a fork and spoon. This is simply the most efficient way to enjoy rice, which is often served with plenty of gravy and sauces.

There is also a right and a wrong way to use the cutlery. According to Thai custom, you eat rice with a spoon and use the back of the fork to gently push rice onto it. The fork is only used to eat foods that aren't served with rice, and knives are rarely needed, as most Thai dishes come bite-sized. Thai soups are a bit different. A noodle soup such as Khao Soi is usually served with chopsticks and a soup spoon. This is the traditional way to enjoy these dishes in Thailand. Eating rice and other foods in this manner, even if you're dining at a Thai restaurant in the U.S., is a polite way to show respect for the culture.

This is not to say that all Thai restaurants in the U.S. will follow this system. Some traditional ones will, while others may have adopted American ways and will probably place chopsticks at every table. If you see a Thai restaurant setting with just a spoon and fork next to the plate, consider it a good indication that the food is authentic.