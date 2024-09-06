Why You Should Serve Fried Rice In A Pineapple

For how impressive it looks, making a pineapple bowl to serve fried rice is surprisingly easy. Start by picking the perfect pineapple — sniff the bottom of your pineapple for that sweet aroma that says it's ripe. If you're only planning to use one side as a bowl, don't cut it perfectly down the center. Instead, cut slightly off-center, lengthwise, to leave more fruit on the side you want deeper.

Once you've made your lengthwise cut, take the deeper half and carefully carve around the edges, leaving about half an inch of flesh as a border. Cut the flesh into cubes in a grid pattern, then scoop out the chunks with a spoon, being sure to remove the tough core in the process. After removing the chunks, clean out the bowl thoroughly, including scraping out any remaining flesh, so you have a smooth, ready-to-fill pineapple bowl.

Save those juicy chunks for mixing into your fried rice later — they'll add sweetness and texture. If your pineapple bowl wobbles, simply trim a small slice off the bottom to create a flat base that will keep it steady when filled. Finally, pile your fried rice into the pineapple bowl, garnish with cilantro or green onions, and get ready to serve up a dish that's sure to be the talk of the table.

