When It Is (And Isn't) Appropriate To Ask To Change The TV Channel At A Restaurant

Observing proper restaurant etiquette can mean different things depending on where you're dining. Things tend to be a little more buttoned-up at Michelin-starred restaurants compared to your typical gastropub, where eating with your hands wouldn't raise any eyebrows. These nuances can lead to confusion in some situations, such as asking if a TV can be turned to a different channel. The Takeout asked Frankie Weinberg, the author, distinguished professor of management at Loyola University New Orleans, and co-owner of New Orleans dining establishments Pomelo and Good Catch, if petitioning to change the TV station is considered acceptable in a restaurant. He implied the answer isn't neatly cut-and-dry.

Weinberg said that before asking staff to change the TV channel, people should be aware of their surroundings. "When you're in a neighborhood spot that has one screen on in the background or behind the bar, and there is no major event playing, and there appear to be no guests who are engrossed in the current program, it's certainly reasonable to ask," he said.

However, if those conditions aren't met, it's best to hold your tongue. "It's not okay to ask the restaurant staff to change the channel in situations where the TV is part of their central concept, when a major event is clearly being watched by others, or when staff are visibly slammed with other tasks," Weinberg continued. As an obvious example, if you are in a sports bar and people are feasting on piles of wings during the Super Bowl, maybe don't ask to change the channel to "Real Housewives." If you do, fellow customers might start shooting daggers in your direction.