Arsenic Found In Dozens Of Popular Candies — Here's What To Know

Fans of candies and sweets will be deeply concerned to learn that a recent report from the Florida Department of Health has revealed many of America's most popular treats have a concerning amount of arsenic within them. The study was done on 46 immensely popular candies ranging from chocolate bars and nougat to taffy and gummy bears. Alarmingly, 28 of them don't just contain some amount of arsenic but rather have levels so high that experts say consumers should significantly limit their intake to remain safe from the harmful impacts of the toxic metalloid.

Candies found to contain particularly high levels of arsenic include Black Forest Gummy Bears, Laffy Taffy, Nerds, SweeTarts, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme chocolate bars, Jolly Ranchers, Twizzlers, Kit Kat, 3 Musketeers, Snickers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Dots, Tootsie Rolls, and more. The full list of affected products, including their flavors and varieties, can be found on Healthy Florida First's Exposing Candy Toxins webpage.

Each of these candies contains different amounts of arsenic, but they all have between 180 and 570 parts per billion (ppb). The reason this research isn't leading to candy recalls is that there is no mandatory limit on how much arsenic can be found within most foods, including candy. Instead, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides some "action levels" — these are industry guidelines that are not legally enforceable. For example, infant rice cereal shouldn't have over 100 ppb, though this is higher than what many experts would consider safe. However, the Environmental Protection Agency does limit arsenic levels to 10 ppb in drinking water, and the FDA enforces the same limit for bottled water.