The Popular American Restaurant Chain That Fought To Make Bartending An Olympic Sport

Winning an Olympic gold medal is one of the highest honors an athlete can receive, and it's common for sports that aren't included in the biannual competition to try to gain representation in the games. Skateboarding and surfing are relatively new categories now officially recognized by the Olympic Committee, and breaking (commonly known as breakdancing) made its Olympic debut in 2024. Depending on who you ask, those belong, but about 25 years ago, casual restaurant chain TGI Fridays turned some heads by proposing that bartending should be distinguished as a legitimate Olympic sport.

With a plane propeller in every restaurant, TGI Fridays was then well-known for its flair — be that in the form of dazzling doodads affixed to employee uniforms or smiling mixologists spinning and flipping liquor bottles around to captivate guests. Like a scene out of the 1988 classic "Cocktail" (a movie where a TGI Fridays employee trained Tom Cruise on bartending), bartenders fling spirits about in hypnotizing fashion as they craft perfectly mixed cocktails for thirsty patrons. Going out for happy hour was more than just having a pick-me-up after a long day — it was an event fraught with charismatic entertainment.

The move to get bartending the recognition TGI Fridays thought it deserved followed years of the restaurant overseeing the World Bartending Championship, where skilled bartenders squared off against one another to determine who was the crème de la crème. The restaurant took bartending seriously, having notoriously high standards for hiring bartenders as far back as the 1970s. Unfortunately, all that dedication to the art of bartending may have caused the chain to lose sight of the highest priority for a restaurant — making dough.