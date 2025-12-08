Why Becoming A Bartender At TGI Fridays In The 1970s Was So Difficult

When you think of TGI Fridays, you probably think of loaded potato skins, Long Island iced teas, and servers bedecked in buttons and pins. I'm all too familiar with this chain, as it was my very first job in senior year of high school. I was awful at it. Drunk moms hit on me, and it's now closed down. But before TGI Fridays became known for its whiskey glaze and endless struggles with bankruptcy, it was actually the premiere place to work as a bartender and server.

By the 1970s, TGI Fridays had grown from a bar in Manhattan to a small but respected chain, one that pioneered women's nights, happy hours, and adventurous cocktails. It was hard to get a job there, though: Bartenders underwent six weeks of training, and they had to prove they could make, from memory, 468 different drinks. Then, when they were hired, they'd be tested repeatedly on their skills, such as free pouring perfect drinks. They also used fresh juice for their cocktails, and some locations grew their own herbs in a garden.

TGI Fridays was spearheading the idea that working as a bartender was fun, exciting, and took an immense amount of skill. It's wild to think that the chain is basically why being a bartender became a skilled, craft-oriented job. But that all changed in the 1990s, when the company was sold several times and became a corporate, publicly traded enterprise. The extensive training went away, the flair went away, and the chain slowly became a shell of what it once was.