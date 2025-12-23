Here's Why There's A Plane Propeller In Every TGI Friday's

Maybe you didn't pay especially close attention to the decor at your local TGI Fridays the last time you went. (If you've never been, the chain has been struggling with closures and bankruptcy lately, so perhaps time is of the essence.) Dinner at Fridays has a way of folding over itself in your memory, becoming a haze of potato skins, bottomless drinks, and whatever flair decorates the lapels of your overenthusiastic server. But if you looked carefully, you might have noticed a curious prop over the bar at your local Fridays: a plane propeller. Almost every TGI Fridays location has one, and it's apparently intended to symbolize the bar as the restaurant's engine.

TGI Fridays may be best known these days as a restaurant, with its potato skins (which it claims to have invented) and its mozzarella sticks that may or may not have that much mozzarella in them. But when it first opened in 1965, it was the hippest singles bar in all of New York. As it grew in popularity and expanded, TGI Fridays began to give rigorous training to its bartenders, eventually resulting in the kind of flashy flair bartending that Tom Cruise so memorably depicted in "Cocktail." (In fact, Cruise was trained by a bartender from TGI Fridays.) This is all to say that, yes, the bar really is the engine of TGI Fridays.