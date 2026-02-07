Can You Safely Use Parchment Paper In A Slow Cooker?
The one drawback to the time-saving convenience slow cookers offer is that they can be a pain to clean when all is said and done. Taking the extra step of greasing the slow cooker helps, but only to a degree. Lining the inside with parchment paper would be more efficient for preventing stuck-on grime from accumulating, and it's a material many already have around the kitchen. Yet, there may be a concern that the chemicals in parchment paper could damage the appliance or make food unsafe to eat.
Fortunately, putting parchment paper in a slow cooker won't do either of those things. According to recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," Coco Morante, the appliance doesn't get hot enough to cause those problems. "Slow cookers generally don't go higher than 300 degrees Fahrenheit or so, and most parchment paper is rated for safe use up to 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit," she said. It's not a bad idea to double-check the label to be sure, but you probably won't come across parchment paper that is unable to handle the low heat of a slow cooker.
Putting parchment paper in a slow cooker is safe, but Morante mentioned that it's most effective when laid into the crock correctly. She said, "The glossy side is coated with silicone — that's the nonstick side of the parchment that's supposed to be in contact with your food. It should be facing up." Fortunately, many brands are actually coated on both sides.
Parchment paper works best with specific foods
Depending on what you're cooking, lining parchment paper inside a slow cooker will do precisely what you want it to: prevent food from getting stuck to the crock. Coco Morante identified some foods that are perfect for this. "It makes the most sense for when you're slow cooking something dry, like baked potatoes or other vegetables," she explained, adding that parchment will also make cleanup easier when making baked goods.
However, parchment paper won't help prevent messes as well with other traditional slow cooker recipes, like your best homemade chili. It isn't meant to be soaked, and submerging it in hot liquid just amounts to wasted effort and product. "Avoid using parchment with more liquidy recipes like soups and stews — it will likely break down and won't really save you any cleanup in the long run," Morante said.
If you're trying to avoid unnecessary cleanup when making soups, it's best to purchase something akin to Reynolds Kitchens Slow Cooker Liners. Like parchment paper, slow cooker liners are safe to use (just verify that they are BPA-free and resistant to high heat). Unfortunately, they're really only useful for lining a slow cooker, whereas parchment paper is a multi-purpose kitchen staple. But they are worth spending a few bucks on if you don't feel like scrubbing burnt-on bits of stew from the crock later on.