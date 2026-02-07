Can You Safely Use Parchment Paper In A Slow Cooker?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The one drawback to the time-saving convenience slow cookers offer is that they can be a pain to clean when all is said and done. Taking the extra step of greasing the slow cooker helps, but only to a degree. Lining the inside with parchment paper would be more efficient for preventing stuck-on grime from accumulating, and it's a material many already have around the kitchen. Yet, there may be a concern that the chemicals in parchment paper could damage the appliance or make food unsafe to eat.

Fortunately, putting parchment paper in a slow cooker won't do either of those things. According to recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," Coco Morante, the appliance doesn't get hot enough to cause those problems. "Slow cookers generally don't go higher than 300 degrees Fahrenheit or so, and most parchment paper is rated for safe use up to 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit," she said. It's not a bad idea to double-check the label to be sure, but you probably won't come across parchment paper that is unable to handle the low heat of a slow cooker.

Putting parchment paper in a slow cooker is safe, but Morante mentioned that it's most effective when laid into the crock correctly. She said, "The glossy side is coated with silicone — that's the nonstick side of the parchment that's supposed to be in contact with your food. It should be facing up." Fortunately, many brands are actually coated on both sides.