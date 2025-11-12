Prevent Annoying Slow Cooker Cleanup By Taking This Extra Step At The Beginning

Depending on the quality of the appliance, how often it's used, and how well it's taken care of, slow cookers can last up to 10 or more years before they need to be replaced. If stretching the life of your slow cooker is the goal, greasing the interior before cooking helps. When food is allowed to build up and needs to be scrubbed off repeatedly, it can eventually lead to wear and tear on the ceramic material. You might end up with chips in the surface that, over time, become ideal environments for harmful bacteria. Even if you don't plan on greasing the inside of the crock pot, a liner, like the Reynolds Kitchens Slow Cooker Liners, is a good way to prevent this kind of damage.

It also pays to carefully and gently clean your slow cooker. Don't use your most abrasive sponge; instead, you can apply a mixture of distilled white vinegar, water, and baking soda (the amount of each will vary depending on the size of your appliance). Heat the mixture on low for one hour to gently deep clean your ceramic pot. You can then gently scrub away any remaining debris and wash as normal in your sink once it's cooled. Other ways to maintain your slow cooker will depend on the brand so you'll have to take that annoying step you should never skip after buying a new appliance, and refer to the owner's manual, though greasing the inside before adding food is something that can be done with any slow cooker.