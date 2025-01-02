Are Slow Cooker Liners Safe To Use?

The slow cooker liner itself is safe, but you also want to take a few steps to ensure that it's used properly. First, slow cooker liners come in multiple sizes so you can customize the size to your bowl. Slow cookers have bowls with a capacity of 1 quart all the way up to 10 quarts. The quart capacity is typically noted on the pot itself, so take stock of it before purchasing liners.

You've most likely encountered liners that look like a small bag, meant to be set into the cooker pot before adding food. Bag liners should be correctly aligned within the cooker bowl, with the bag's crease touching the center of the bowl's bottom. Then make sure the bag sits flush against the sides of the bowl and simply fold any liner that extends past the top of the bowl over the rim.

While the bag liner may appear to be sturdy, remember that it's only intended for a single use so it can't withstand much wear and tear. When the time comes to put any leftovers away, remove the food while the liner is still in the pot. Lifting a full bag liner from the bowl could cause it to come apart at its seam, making a mess and potentially burning you with hot food. This also means that the bag liner should not be used for storing or reheating food. With plenty of food storage containers available, there's no need to trust your leftovers to a flimsy bag.