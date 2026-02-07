86 Years Ago, This Fast Food Restaurant Opened With A First-Of-Its-Kind Menu

The year 1940 was eventful to say the least — really, there's no such thing as an uneventful year, but especially not that one. World War II continued to roil the globe, Franklin Delano Roosevelt won for a third time in the presidential election, and on a somewhat less dramatic note, Bugs Bunny made his first appearance. Meanwhile, in Joliet, Illinois, the first Dairy Queen opened its doors, becoming one of the first places in the world to serve soft-serve ice cream.

A man named J.F. McCullough and his son had devised a formula for soft-serve ice cream, which they claimed tasted bolder and fresher than regular frozen ice cream due to not numbing the tongue quite so much. At first, they sold their concoction at an ice cream parlor in Kankakee, Illinois, run by their friend Sherb Noble, but they were soon ready to strike out on their own (sort of). They partnered with Noble and opened the first Dairy Queen, focusing solely on ice cream, without any of the hot food or frozen innovations (such as the Blizzard, which inspired the McFlurry) that would come later. Still, from this humble start grew a successful fast food chain that helped pave the way for other quick-service restaurants to come.