I Visited This Giada De Laurentiis Restaurant And Haven't Been The Same Since

Whether or not you're a super fan of Giada De Laurentiis like myself, I highly recommend taking a trip to the Las Vegas Strip and dining at her restaurant, "Giada." If you do as I did and go on your birthday, expect your experience to be extra special.

The restaurant is located inside The Cromwell, a boutique-style hotel and casino on the Strip that has less rooms than Giada has seats. By the look of the hotel, you'd never expect it to hold a restaurant as large as Giada. A ceiling-to-floor bow window spans across the entire back of the restaurant overlooking the strip (it costs extra to be seated by this view). The space is open and airy, with warm yet elegant decorum, and what I felt like were touches of vintage Italian cinema vibes that may have been a nod to De Laurentiis' late grandfather, the famed Italian film producer Dino De Laurentiis.

When making reservations, I opted to skip the extra fee for window seating, but did mention that I was celebrating my birthday. Upon arriving, a grand white staircase led my partner and I directly to the restaurant. The hostess thoughtfully wished me a happy birthday, adding, "We have you by the window for your birthday dinner tonight — is that okay?"

"Absolutely!" I exclaimed, trying to contain my excitement. From that moment on, the impeccable service continued and the food was beyond expectation.