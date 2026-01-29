Disturbing Recall Of Pringles, Gatorade, And More Upgraded To Class 2
If Gatorade is among your beverages of choice, you might want to check the label of any bottles in your possession ASAP. This isn't because sports drinks are a poor source of hydration; rather, it's because Gatorade is part of a massive product recall. On December 26, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement concerning a recall by Gold Star Distribution, Inc. that affected approximately 2,000 different products, including ones made Pringles, Nutella, Cheetos, Gatorade, Haribo candies, and even some cosmetics. The recall was due to unsanitary conditions in a Minnesota storage facility, and focused on products distributed to 50 stores in Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota. By January 22, 2026, the FDA updated the recall to Class II, which means that the recalled products can make consumers ill.
FDA representatives inspected the facility and found what was described as "filth and microorganisms" — rodent and bird excrement and urine and insects in areas that housed food (including pet food), drugs, and even medical devices. As a result, the FDA determined that anything stored in these areas may have been contaminated, and posed the risk of spreading Salmonella.
Unfortunately, this is hardly the first recall that affected millions; companies like Kellogg's, Advil, and other big-name brands have all been affected by recalls in the past. But because the contamination occurred at a storage facility, multiple brands are involved, which made this a wider-reaching recall. Thankfully, the FDA has taken steps that will allow consumers to determine if they have purchased contaminated items.
How to know if you're impacted by this recall
To see if any of the contaminated items is in your possession, the FDA has produced a 44-page list with SKU and UPC numbers that you can use to check the items or any receipts you may have for them. The list of items involved is in the thousands, which may make it difficult to assess if your purchases are affected. But everything from candy to cotton swabs were stored in the facility, so if you're concerned for any reason (and if you're living in the Midwest) it's important that you're thorough in your search.
There's no definitive answer as to how long the filth has been present in the facility, or which products were actually contaminated. So if you find any items in your home listed on the FDA document, throw them out and immediately disinfect any surfaces that may have come in contact with the product. Do not ship the products back to Gold Star Distribution, but the company will provide refunds upon request. If you did consume recalled food, it's important not to panic, as you may not become sick at all.
If you find yourself feeling unwell after exposure, visit a doctor as soon as possible. Class II recalls indicate that ingesting or using a contaminated product is unlikely to cause adverse health issues, but may still cause illness. Rodents can carry Leptospira bacteria and spread diseases that impact animals, so if you're worried that your pet may have recalled food, contact your veterinarian. You can report any adverse reactions you have to the products online through the FDA website or by mail. Though there have been major Salmonella outbreaks in the past, no illness connected to this products have been reported as of this writing.