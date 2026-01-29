Disturbing Recall Of Pringles, Gatorade, And More Upgraded To Class 2

To see if any of the contaminated items is in your possession, the FDA has produced a 44-page list with SKU and UPC numbers that you can use to check the items or any receipts you may have for them. The list of items involved is in the thousands, which may make it difficult to assess if your purchases are affected. But everything from candy to cotton swabs were stored in the facility, so if you're concerned for any reason (and if you're living in the Midwest) it's important that you're thorough in your search.

There's no definitive answer as to how long the filth has been present in the facility, or which products were actually contaminated. So if you find any items in your home listed on the FDA document, throw them out and immediately disinfect any surfaces that may have come in contact with the product. Do not ship the products back to Gold Star Distribution, but the company will provide refunds upon request. If you did consume recalled food, it's important not to panic, as you may not become sick at all.

If you find yourself feeling unwell after exposure, visit a doctor as soon as possible. Class II recalls indicate that ingesting or using a contaminated product is unlikely to cause adverse health issues, but may still cause illness. Rodents can carry Leptospira bacteria and spread diseases that impact animals, so if you're worried that your pet may have recalled food, contact your veterinarian. You can report any adverse reactions you have to the products online through the FDA website or by mail. Though there have been major Salmonella outbreaks in the past, no illness connected to this products have been reported as of this writing.