Costco's Viral Mini Beignets Are Back In This New, Rich Flavor
A few months ago, Costco finally decided to grace American customers with the toothsome beignets folks across the pond have been enjoying for some time. In a recent twist, the wholesale warehouse has introduced a new version of the mini dessert that went viral soon after the initial launch. While the outside appears to have remained the same, the inside is now stuffed with luscious caramel filling. The release of the retailer's latest rendition of this classic dessert coincides with the debut of Costco's 8-pound Super Bowl party tray, and might be just the thing people need when looking for something sweet to break up all the savory snacks they'll be enjoying during the big game.
In a short video showcasing the latest Costco find, Instagram user @costcohotfinds presented a plastic clamshell housing 22 of the light, airy treats with a price tag on the package reading $9.99. In dramatic foodie fashion, the poster took one beignet and split it in the middle, displaying the rich, gooey caramel inside for all to see. At only about $0.45 a pop, it doesn't cost much to eat them by the handful, adding a slight sense of danger to the doughy sweets that some argue are improperly named.
Are Costco's caramel beignets actually doughnuts?
In the comments section of the Instagram video, some customers had a bone to pick with the moniker of Costco's latest pastry. The crux of the issue comes down to the makeup of the sweets -– the soft, pillowy texture that has won over many a Costco regular. A few people commented that the alleged beignets are actually doughnuts in disguise.
It's hard to get a complete assessment of the texture from a video, but at a glance they do seem a bit denser than a typical beignet; which would be on point for a doughnut. Costco's newest bakery item is also void of the slight crispiness on the outside characteristic of a quality beignet. Lastly, they are round, whereas beignets are usually presented as little squares. These folks have a good point on this, but whether they're doughnuts or beignets, everyone seems to agree that a rose by any name is just as scrumptious.
One thing that people excited to taste Costco's latest bakery gem should be aware of is that some have indicated their local store still only carries the chocolate hazelnut beignets that debuted in October. That could mean Costco is still working to get the pastries to all its locations nationwide. Other commenters noted that the caramel versions are selling out quickly. One person said they drove 45 minutes just to get their hands on some, only to see they were sold out when they arrived. So be forewarned: The caramel-filled beignets might be hard to come by during the initial rollout. First-time Costco shoppers and veterans alike might want to get to the store early for a chance to bag these tasty treats.