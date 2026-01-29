Costco's Viral Mini Beignets Are Back In This New, Rich Flavor

In the comments section of the Instagram video, some customers had a bone to pick with the moniker of Costco's latest pastry. The crux of the issue comes down to the makeup of the sweets -– the soft, pillowy texture that has won over many a Costco regular. A few people commented that the alleged beignets are actually doughnuts in disguise.

It's hard to get a complete assessment of the texture from a video, but at a glance they do seem a bit denser than a typical beignet; which would be on point for a doughnut. Costco's newest bakery item is also void of the slight crispiness on the outside characteristic of a quality beignet. Lastly, they are round, whereas beignets are usually presented as little squares. These folks have a good point on this, but whether they're doughnuts or beignets, everyone seems to agree that a rose by any name is just as scrumptious.

One thing that people excited to taste Costco's latest bakery gem should be aware of is that some have indicated their local store still only carries the chocolate hazelnut beignets that debuted in October. That could mean Costco is still working to get the pastries to all its locations nationwide. Other commenters noted that the caramel versions are selling out quickly. One person said they drove 45 minutes just to get their hands on some, only to see they were sold out when they arrived. So be forewarned: The caramel-filled beignets might be hard to come by during the initial rollout. First-time Costco shoppers and veterans alike might want to get to the store early for a chance to bag these tasty treats.