From Frank Sinatra To Al Capone, This Chicago Jazz Club Is Filled With History (And Secrets)

If you've ever seen the musical "Chicago" or the 2002 film adaptation, you know that jazz clubs in the Windy City have a long, colorful, and sometimes shady history. While many of the establishments that thrived in Prohibition-era Chicago are long gone, one of them, the Green Mill, is not only still open but also has secrets to share. This cocktail bar and jazz club, officially named the Green Mill Cocktail Lounge, has been a place for everyone from musicians to mobsters to drink, dance, and be merry for over a century.

The Green Mill actually predates both Prohibition and the First World War, having opened its doors in 1907. At the time, it was called Pop Morse's Roadhouse, and it catered to mourners wanting to raise a toast after visiting one of two nearby cemeteries. This slightly morbid association would continue throughout the Green Mill's history, as it became a favorite hangout for Chicago gangsters, including Al Capone, who took over the lounge during Prohibition and was said to have used tunnels underneath it for his bootlegging operations. The Green Mill was also beloved by entertainers, including Charlie Chaplin and Frank Sinatra.