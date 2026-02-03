Boston's First Italian-Owned Restaurant Didn't Serve Italian Food — It Dished Out This Instead

If you've ever been to Boston, you know that the city has no shortage of great Italian food — Boston's feast of all feasts food celebration in the historic North End is even dedicated to Italian cuisine. But before Beantown had its very own Little Italy, the first Italian-owned restaurant had opened in the city. However, it wasn't an "Italian restaurant" as you might think of one. Specifically, if a diner at Vercilli's, which opened in 1868, looked over the menu, they were unlikely to find pizza or tiramisu. Instead, Vercilli's specialized in French and American cuisine. However, the restaurant still proudly described itself as an "Italian restaurant," and the owners were Italian American.

Why didn't Vercilli's serve Italian food, and in what sense was a restaurant selling French and American dishes an Italian restaurant at all? Well, in 19th-century Boston, Vercilli's wasn't the only one. It was a trend for Italian immigrants to open Italian restaurants that didn't serve Italian cuisine but featured Italian staff and owners. There were not very many Italian Americans in the city at the time, and it's likely restauranteurs speculated that non-Italian customers would prefer more familiar food. In fact, another Italian restaurant, which some claim opened about a year earlier than Vercilli's, J. M. Bonacina & Co., also served primarily French dishes.