Trader Joe's Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Were Dethroned As Favorite Snack By This Newcomer

At first glance, it looks as if Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips completely obliterated the reigning champion, Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. This wouldn't be all that surprising, as customers filled their carts with the Irish-inspired chips when they appeared in stores. They're salty, garlicky, rich, and cut so thick that they're almost obnoxiously crunchy. And yet, they didn't actually beat those rolled tortilla chips in a traditional sense, and it's all because of Trader Joe's Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is the store's way of keeping the Customer Choice Awards interesting and making sure there's variety. Any product that wins a category five years in a row is automatically entered into the Hall of Fame, and removed from contention for future awards. Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips made it to the Hall of Fame last year after a seven-year stretch without new entrants. This year, Spiced Cider and Teeny Tiny Avocadoes are No. 1 in their respective categories, so clearly, the tortilla chips ended some kind of curse.

Unfortunately, while the two-tier set-up makes sense for keeping Trader Joe's awards announcements interesting, it also means we'll always be left with questions. Would Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips really be able to hold its own against Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips? There's only one way to find out, and it involves you going to TJ's right now, buying too many snacks, and creating your own scoring system.