The Best Trader Joe's Snack Is So Good We Ate The Whole Bag In One Sitting

Few stores are as beloved for exclusive items as Trader Joe's, and it's not hard to see why. From Trader Joe's iconic peanut butter cups to the sour cream and onion rings, these snacks are on another level in the grocery game. However, according to our own ranking of the best and worst Trader Joe's snacks, we believe there's no product quite as captivating and delicious as the jalapeño-seasoned corn and rice puffs.

The jalapeño-seasoned corn and rice puffs provide snackers with a savory and spicy take on cheese-less cheese puffs that are frankly irresistible. A lot of that addictiveness comes from the snack's jalapeño seasoning, which sets it apart from the crowd in terms of flavor. While the spice that comes with the coating isn't as aggressive as some of the other best Trader Joe's snacks for lovers of spice, they still harbor enough heat to make them uniquely enjoyable when compared to similar puffed snacks you'll find at Trader Joe's and beyond. Here's what The Takeout's Fletcher Huntley had to say about the taste: "You may not think these puffs are spicy at first, but give it a few minutes. Even when the heat hits, the salty jalapeño flavor is so savory and delicious that I may or may not have finished the bag in one sitting."