The Red Flag That Made Me Walk Out Of A Bar As A Former Bartender

Everyone has an idea of what makes the perfect watering hole. For some, it's iconic dive bars with seedy histories and curated jukeboxes. Others gravitate toward swanky cocktail lounges with speakeasy vibes. I'm here for all of it, but, with more than a decade working in bars, there are certain things I look for when I walk in as a customer — and one red flag that almost always makes me turn tail and run.

Scanning the bottles behind the bar reveals if there is a spirit that the bar specializes in. A collection of unique liqueurs and elevated garnishes hints that the bar mixes refined cocktails, while a bin of bright red maraschino cherries in a plastic tray indicates it probably doesn't. There are other subtle clues that help determine whether it's a place to order underrated classic cocktails, a house creation, or a pint of beer. However, if I see a crowd milling around struggling to order drinks, it's a clear indication that sticking around is likely to be a frustrating experience.

When bartenders can't keep up with orders, it's usually a sign of poor training and a lack of preparation. It's not a problem that will solve itself. Wait times are likely to increase as the staff tires and the crowd swells. A packed bar isn't always a bad thing, but it requires a bartending team with the endurance of distance runners and the precision of an F1 pit crew to manage the hordes of customers.