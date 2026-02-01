The Genius Way Jamie Oliver Adds Mushrooms To Pasta Sauce

There are a bunch of mistakes you can make when cooking with mushrooms, such as buying pre-sliced or pre-packaged fungi or incorrectly storing them before formally subjecting them to different food preparation techniques. But when it comes to cutting, there is no universal standard for how to slice and dice them. And so, Jamie Oliver's unusual yet genius way of adding mushrooms to pasta sauce isn't that eyebrow-raising, at the very least. A common approach involves sautéing sliced mushrooms with aromatics before blending them into the sauce. The celebrity chef's method, however, is a relatively straightforward one: Grind the fungus on a rasp-style grater or zester.

The "Naked Chef" host typically uses this technique when making cacio e pepe, a tried and true classic pasta dish that Anthony Bourdain loved too. When Oliver prepares this dish, he grates the mushrooms alongside the cheese on top of the pasta to achieve his desired effect — "nutty and fresh with flavor" (via America's Test Kitchen). The mushroom shavings should form dainty ribbons with the cheese, so a mouthful of pasta is guaranteed to be deeply savory and earthy on your palate.