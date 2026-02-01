The Genius Way Jamie Oliver Adds Mushrooms To Pasta Sauce
There are a bunch of mistakes you can make when cooking with mushrooms, such as buying pre-sliced or pre-packaged fungi or incorrectly storing them before formally subjecting them to different food preparation techniques. But when it comes to cutting, there is no universal standard for how to slice and dice them. And so, Jamie Oliver's unusual yet genius way of adding mushrooms to pasta sauce isn't that eyebrow-raising, at the very least. A common approach involves sautéing sliced mushrooms with aromatics before blending them into the sauce. The celebrity chef's method, however, is a relatively straightforward one: Grind the fungus on a rasp-style grater or zester.
The "Naked Chef" host typically uses this technique when making cacio e pepe, a tried and true classic pasta dish that Anthony Bourdain loved too. When Oliver prepares this dish, he grates the mushrooms alongside the cheese on top of the pasta to achieve his desired effect — "nutty and fresh with flavor" (via America's Test Kitchen). The mushroom shavings should form dainty ribbons with the cheese, so a mouthful of pasta is guaranteed to be deeply savory and earthy on your palate.
Grating the mushrooms also enhances the dining experience
Jamie Oliver's way of incorporating mushrooms into cacio e pepe using a grater is actually not that uncommon among chefs. Although they can be a polarizing addition to any dish, professional cooks find clever ways to make restaurant mushrooms taste delicious. Aside from keeping them dry, incorporating multiple types of mushrooms in a dish, and presenting them in the most aesthetically pleasing arrangements, grating the fungi can transform them into shavings or ribbons loaded with umami flavor that are easier to chew. These ribbons also won't overwhelm the palate with their signature flavor because of how thin and delicate they are compared to wedges or chunks.
If you want to follow Oliver's lead, always prepare your mushrooms properly before grating them. Since mushrooms are generally porous, they can easily become waterlogged. This will make it harder for you to grate them. So, unless you bought pre-sliced or chopped ones, which are already clean, brush any visible dirt off before rinsing them in water. Then, wipe dry with a paper towel. It's also wise to use firmer mushrooms, like cremini or shiitake, since they are easier to grate. Another pro tip: For a more seamless mixture of flavors, especially if you're a bit fungi-averse, blend your grated mushrooms in with the pasta sauce while cooking instead of sprinkling them on top.