Why Aluminum Foil Has 2 Sides And How It Impacts Cooking

From baking up the perfect lasagna to cleaning cast iron pans, aluminum foil is a heat-resistant, convenient, and extremely versatile kitchen powerhouse. However, the handy pantry staple also inspires some mildly existential questions. Like, for example, why does it have a shiny and dull side, and does it matter?

Don't worry, this isn't like dicing onions, which you've been doing wrong all along. In most cases, the two sides of the foil function exactly the same and don't have any impact on cooking. This is a relief, but it also begs the question: if it doesn't make a difference, why does aluminum foil have two sides?

Aluminum foil has a shiny and dull side because of how it's produced. To make the classic roll of aluminum foil you might use for mess-free veggie grilling (or funny sculpture-making, we won't judge), two sheets of the super-thin metal are pressed together in a process called milling. The side of the foil that is in contact with the roller ends up glossy, and the other side turns out matte.