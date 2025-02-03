Why Aluminum Foil Is The Secret To A Perfectly Baked Lasagna

Lasagna is one of those things that's either done right or it's a complete and utter disaster — there is no in-between. But if done right, it's the perfect comforting dish, with sophisticated flavors cascading down layers of gooey goodness. But how can we prevent the lasagna's edges from baking too quickly, the top from getting too crisp, or the center from being cooked unevenly? While you can follow Giada De Laurentiis' sheet pan technique for crispy lasagna noodle edges (shorter noodles instead of full noodles), there's another unassuming hero in this story: aluminum foil.

Covering your lasagna with foil guarantees that it cooks evenly while keeping the all-too-important top from drying out. This is a common mistake that people make when cooking lasagna, and it's crucial to avoid, because no one wants a shriveled-up lasagna with a curled-up and burnt top and rubbery tastes. Just, no.

Foil holds in the moisture and cooks its layers thoroughly. And here's where you get the best of both worlds: You achieve both even cooking and that tantalizingly crispy top layer of irresistible cheese. The good news is that this technique works with both homemade pasta and store-bought sheets, so you can make perfectly baked lasagna every time.