How To Drink Vodka Straight And Actually Enjoy It

Compared to other boozy drinks like wine, it's less common to drink spirits by themselves. Even among the exceptions, it's tough to drink a glass of whiskey neat without feeling the burn if you're not used to it. Vodka has a bit of a reputation (to say the least) due to its strong burn and minimal flavor. Chances are, you're drinking vodka in a cocktail or throwing it back quickly in a shot glass. Still, we were curious about how someone might actually enjoy vodka served neat, which is why we spoke to Charles Joly, a world class bartender who teamed up with Ketel One to create the Official Sundance Film Festival Cocktail Lineup.

According to Joly, there is a known method for drinking vodka by itself: "Many parts of the world serve their vodka ice cold, which is by no means 'wrong' — this is tradition in some places and certainly makes it go down easy." This is how vodka is typically served in Russian drinking culture: completely straight and ice cold, albeit still usually in a small container like a shot glass. When a drink is served cold, it numbs our tastebuds and makes the drink more refreshing and easier to swallow. So by all means, put your vodka in the freezer because it won't freeze unless temperatures dip below 10 degrees Fahrenheit.