Whatever Happened To Gatsby Chocolate From Shark Tank?

Brothers Ryan and Doug Bouton kicked off "Shark Tank" Season 15 with an interesting pitch for the Sharks: a 5% slice in their chocolate startup, with a brand name inspired by "The Great Gatsby." According to Doug, they thought naming their company Gatsby was a good way to emulate their product's premium decadence and indulgence. Unfortunately, the Sharks felt it wasn't fit for the brand. They also felt the packaging badly needed a rework. Other than that, they were sold on the product's taste, especially after trying the samples for the Fudge Brownie, Peanut Butter Madness, Cookies and Cream, and Dulce De Leche flavors.

Since Gatsby was already available at Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons, and Sprouts, the co-founders were proud to share that they had made $2.5 million in sales in the previous year. They were projected to earn just under $2 million in 2023. However, things weren't all good for the startup at the time. The bars were retailing for $3.99 each and wholesaling at $2.70. Each bar cost $1.90 to make, so they weren't making money at all. In fact, they admittedly lost $3.5 million in 2022.

Despite these numbers, Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner made separate offers. The former was willing to give the $500,000 as venture debt for 12% equity, while the latter offered $250,000 for 25% equity, plus the other $250,000 as a loan with 6% interest. After some discussion, however, Greiner decided to team up with Mark Cuban. The Boutons then said yes to the dual offer from Greiner and Cuban of $500,000 investment, with half as a loan and half as equity for 20%. The Sharks also required an additional 5% equity for each of them once sales reached $10 million, plus another 5% each when they crossed the $50 million mark.