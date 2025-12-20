Whatever Happened To My Fruity Faces From Shark Tank?

Kids can be quite selective when it's time to eat. They may even turn down the safest food options, like apples and bananas, when they're not comfortable with what's being served. And while you can look for ways to cook for a house of picky eaters, there's no guarantee that these ideas will work. That's why Adam Gerber and Bob Ntoya came up with an ingenious solution to help tackle this challenge: edible stickers. Through their company, My Fruity Faces, the business partners created stickers that were safe to eat and made healthy foods more fun.

The edible stickers that were gluten-free and all-natural came in various styles and designs, with customization options also available. Parents simply could peel the stickers off the bundle and attach them to sliced fruits and veggies. This made the food attractive in the eyes of the children, so meal time became less stressful and more hassle-free. With such a creative approach to feeding picky eaters, My Fruity Faces seemed like it had a lot to give. However, the company's sales figures suggested otherwise. In their quest to take their brand to greater heights, the co-founders pitched their edible stickers on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2016.