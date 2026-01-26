Texas Steakhouse Named For Famous NFL Quarterback Shuts Its Doors For Good
The best steakhouse you can find in your state isn't generally a chain restaurant, but with Outback, Longhorn, and Texas Roadhouse constantly vying to be king of the industry's hill, celebrated independent establishments have their work cut out for them. Unfortunately, sometimes the numbers don't justify keeping the doors open, which sadly just became the reality for the beloved Austin, Texas staple, Vince Young Steakhouse.
After treating hungry diners to the best experience at a steakhouse one can expect for over 15 years, Vince Young Steakhouse decided to close its doors forever on January 24. Named after the famed NFL quarterback Vince Young, the establishment was primarily operated by Phil and Laura Brown. They indicated that inflationary pressures affecting the restaurant industry as a whole were behind the decision to throw in the towel.
The Browns put out a joint statement regarding the end of VY Steakhouse, announcing that rather than prolong the inevitable, they wanted the establishment to close on a high note. "We are incredibly proud of what this restaurant has meant to Austin and deeply grateful to every guest and every employee who made the past 15 years possible. At a certain point, it becomes clear when it's time to honor what you've built and close a chapter with intention. We chose to do that with gratitude and pride," (via Chron).
Vince Young Steakhouse's namesake keeps busy
There hasn't been any comment as of yet from Vince Young himself on the closure of the steakhouse bearing his name, but that could be due to the fact he's got a lot going on these days. Before becoming a Tennessee Titan via the third overall pick of the 2006 NFL draft, the Texas native gained notoriety as a Texas Longhorns icon in college. He's commonly spotted in the vicinity of the Lone Star State's college football enterprise and he co-hosts a podcast called "The Stampede" alongside bygone Longhorns coach Mack Brown and CBS Austin's Bob Ballou.
Austin locals who frequented Vince Young Steakhouse are sure to be disappointed by the move to shutter the doors for good, but some NFL alums are equally dismayed that their favorite establishment is no more. Another Texas native with NFL ties, Emmanuel Acho, wished the Browns well via X after hearing about the recent closure. "Phil & Laura, you two are the best. Thanks for the memories from a player, to an alum, to a grad student, to a commencement speaker. VY Steakhouse was my second home. Love y'all."