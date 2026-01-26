Texas Steakhouse Named For Famous NFL Quarterback Shuts Its Doors For Good

The best steakhouse you can find in your state isn't generally a chain restaurant, but with Outback, Longhorn, and Texas Roadhouse constantly vying to be king of the industry's hill, celebrated independent establishments have their work cut out for them. Unfortunately, sometimes the numbers don't justify keeping the doors open, which sadly just became the reality for the beloved Austin, Texas staple, Vince Young Steakhouse.

After treating hungry diners to the best experience at a steakhouse one can expect for over 15 years, Vince Young Steakhouse decided to close its doors forever on January 24. Named after the famed NFL quarterback Vince Young, the establishment was primarily operated by Phil and Laura Brown. They indicated that inflationary pressures affecting the restaurant industry as a whole were behind the decision to throw in the towel.

The Browns put out a joint statement regarding the end of VY Steakhouse, announcing that rather than prolong the inevitable, they wanted the establishment to close on a high note. "We are incredibly proud of what this restaurant has meant to Austin and deeply grateful to every guest and every employee who made the past 15 years possible. At a certain point, it becomes clear when it's time to honor what you've built and close a chapter with intention. We chose to do that with gratitude and pride," (via Chron).