The Cheap Walmart Espresso Machine I Use Daily Has Been A Total Game Changer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A few years ago, in an attempt to save $1,000 annually from my daily Starbucks habit and for my partner to reduce their daily Red Bull consumption, we decided getting an espresso machine was the answer. Naturally, I was drawn to the shiny Breville espresso machine — the one that practically every Instagram influencer uses. The only problem was the $800 to $2,000 price tag. Unfortunately, neither of us could justify purchasing an espresso machine that costs the same as a small mortgage. Even with sales and discount codes, the machine was still pricey.

One day, while shopping at Walmart, we stumbled on what I now consider a hidden gem — a stainless steel Chefman Crema Supreme Espresso Machine with a Conical Burr Grinder and Steam Wand. Yes, this fancy shmansy-sounding espresso machine was at Wally-World and while it wasn't quite identical to any of the Breville machines I'd previously looked at, it offered a more affordable alternative with all the necessary bells and whistles to make coffee-shop beverages at home: a built-in adjustable grinder, 3-liter water reservoir, single and double shot options, frothing wand with milk pitcher, tamper, and cleaning tools discretely hidden within the machine. There she stood at $279, and guess what? We passed on it.

I assume full responsibility for passing. I had my doubts about this little guy and feared it was made with materials that would break a month later. However, the next day, my partner came home with the dang machine, and thank goodness! Here we are, a year later, and our Chefman espresso machine is still going strong. And dare I say, it's actually better than Breville.