The Cheap Walmart Espresso Machine I Use Daily Has Been A Total Game Changer
A few years ago, in an attempt to save $1,000 annually from my daily Starbucks habit and for my partner to reduce their daily Red Bull consumption, we decided getting an espresso machine was the answer. Naturally, I was drawn to the shiny Breville espresso machine — the one that practically every Instagram influencer uses. The only problem was the $800 to $2,000 price tag. Unfortunately, neither of us could justify purchasing an espresso machine that costs the same as a small mortgage. Even with sales and discount codes, the machine was still pricey.
One day, while shopping at Walmart, we stumbled on what I now consider a hidden gem — a stainless steel Chefman Crema Supreme Espresso Machine with a Conical Burr Grinder and Steam Wand. Yes, this fancy shmansy-sounding espresso machine was at Wally-World and while it wasn't quite identical to any of the Breville machines I'd previously looked at, it offered a more affordable alternative with all the necessary bells and whistles to make coffee-shop beverages at home: a built-in adjustable grinder, 3-liter water reservoir, single and double shot options, frothing wand with milk pitcher, tamper, and cleaning tools discretely hidden within the machine. There she stood at $279, and guess what? We passed on it.
I assume full responsibility for passing. I had my doubts about this little guy and feared it was made with materials that would break a month later. However, the next day, my partner came home with the dang machine, and thank goodness! Here we are, a year later, and our Chefman espresso machine is still going strong. And dare I say, it's actually better than Breville.
One machine, thousands of dollars later
The convincing factor for my partner to bite the bullet was reading the Walmart reviews: "This espresso machine is AMAZING!!! I had never made espresso before owning this machine. It is so easy to set up and get started. And the coffee is perfection. It is also super easy to clean and heavy duty," read one. Another said, "I'm so glad I bought this Chefman instead of the other Breville brand they do the exact same thing. My whole house smells delicious in the morning when I make 1 cup of coffee." And another: "Great espresso machine for the cost. Use it at the office at work so multiple people use it every day. So far 6 months in no issues, would highly recommend." I can attest that my partner and I shared similar experiences to the other 338 5-star reviews. As for current ratings, out of 1,240 ratings nearly 70% are 5 stars. To my surprise, while the Breville espresso machines on Amazon don't have as many reviews and ratings, many of the machines rate lower than our Chefman.
Gen Z-ers aren't wrong about this machine saving you money in the long run. By not buying caffeinated beverages once or sometimes twice a day, within one year we had a combined savings of approximately $2,800 after deducting the cost of the machine and $30 for beans from our favorite coffee brands each month. That's enough to buy two Breville espresso machines, but we're perfectly happy sticking with our Chefman.