The Kitchen Appliance Gen Z Can't Live Without Saves Money In The Long Run

Brewing your own coffee to save money is such an overdone piece of financial advice that it almost makes us roll our eyes. It's especially irritating when people claim that $7 lattes are the reason younger generations can't afford to buy a house. But as annoying as this advice is, investing in a coffee machine can really help younger people save a pretty penny — especially considering that a 2025 Tastewise report found 47% of Gen Z consumers drink coffee every single day.

Even with coffee prices increasing across the board, using at-home coffee makers can add up to significant savings. Though Starbucks products aren't stellar, they are very popular, so let's use them as an example: A 12-ounce bag of the classic Pike Place Roast can make around 23 eight-ounce cups of coffee for a total of $6.38. Even if you drank a cup every single day of the year, that would come out to only $102.20. In comparison, buying a single eight-ounce cup of this same brew at a Starbucks would cost $3.65. If you get your daily dose all year long, that adds up to an astonishing $1,332.25. Basically, you could save $1,230.05 per year just by using your own coffee machine.

Real savings could be even higher since Gen Z tends to turn away from simple black coffee in favor of more elaborate drinks that are usually more expensive. To counteract the cost, this generation is investing in coffee makers, syrups, creamers, and other additions to recreate the luxurious café experience right at home.