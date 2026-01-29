The Crispiest Frozen French Fries Begin With This Unexpected Step

For perfectly golden and crispy frozen french fries, a TikTok video (below) suggests an unusual tip: soaking them for 30 seconds before draining, shaking, microwaving, and cooking the frozen fries in an air fryer. The TikTok video specifically cites the chef and YouTuber Chris Young, who claims that soaking frozen fries straight out of the bag helps to thaw their surface while leaving the center frozen. If done correctly before you shake and heat them, this technique leads to crispier fries with a soft interior. Is there anything to this unusual preparation method? We spoke to Edmund "Ed" McCormick, founder and CEO of food science company Cape Crystal Brands, for some technical expertise.

According to McCormick, soaking frozen fries can be a good way to make them crispy, but people often assume that rehydrating them is what helps. This isn't quite true. Instead, "It's really about surface starch and temperature shock, not 'rehydrating' the fries. I see this confusion a lot. You're washing off excess starch left from processing, then rapidly drying the exterior in the air fryer, which helps browning."

Despite the fact that starch helps make potatoes crispy (which is why high-starch spuds like russets work well for fries), too much starch on the exterior can lead to overcooking. Washing that surface starch away can help achieve an even, golden color.