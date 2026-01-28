The Unnecessary Step You Should Always Skip When Cooking Bacon In The Oven

While cooking your bacon in the oven without preheating it makes things easier and more tasty, it also results in a much more reliable final product. "A hot oven can tighten the lean meat before the fat renders properly. Starting cold delivers more consistent results," Robert Cornett explained. This is incredibly important because consistency is one of the key reasons why many prefer oven-baked bacon to alternative cooking methods. While some cite the hands-off nature of making bacon in the oven as its biggest benefit, the appliance provides a more even bake for each piece and allows for a larger margin of error when it comes to cook time and temperature.

Using the oven does mean having less precise control over how crispy each piece of bacon is — a highlight of cooking bacon on the stove — but the more uniform nature of oven-baked bacon makes it much more suitable as an ingredient in dip, sandwiches, or casseroles. Plus, celebrities like Martha Stewart love cooking bacon in the oven because it prevents soggy bacon and is much less messy than on the stove.

As for how to make bacon in the oven without preheating it, many have differing opinions on the best cook time and temperature, but Robert Cornett gave us his general recommendation to make the ideal version of the meat. "Lay bacon on a lined sheet pan, place it in a cold oven, set to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and cook for 18 to 25 minutes, depending on thickness," Cornett advised.