The Costco Staple That's Billie Eilish's Go-To For Her Favorite Homemade Cookies

Billie Eilish is no stranger to the world stage, nor is she a stranger to the kitchen. In 2021, the "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" singer uploaded a series of Instagram stories showcasing her since-viral homemade vegan, gluten-free, peanut butter chocolate chip cookies; these stories once lived in her now-deleted "Little Recipes" highlight reel. The star of the show? The peanut butter, of course, which happens to be a Costco favorite: Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter. In her stories, Eilish enthusiastically proclaimed the Kirkland Signature staple as her "FAVORITE PEANUT BUTTER IN THE WORLD."

The peanut butter offers amazing bang-for-your-buck, just like so many other beloved Costco products, valued between $9.79 and $10.39 for a two-pack of 28 oz. jars. It gets most of its praise for its taste, with one Reddit fan affirming, "It's addictive. Best peanut butter." Made only with 100% dry roasted Valencia peanuts, known for their natural sweetness, and a touch of sea salt, the organic peanut butter is free of added sugars, preservatives, and palm oil — commonplace for natural peanut butters. As there have been a few Valencia peanut shortages throughout recent years, the highly favored peanut butter has intermittently gone out of stock, yet has remained on shelves since December 2025.

Eilish incorporated other unique ingredients into her now-famous cookies. The singer used oat flour as a gluten alternative and added her very own vegan chocolate into the cookie. A week before uploading the cookie stories, Eilish released a line of vegan milk chocolate that sold out instantly and was both organic and Rainforest Alliance-certified. Since the age of 12, Eilish has been an impassioned vegan and has done many things as a vocal animal-rights activist — including sharing more vegan recipes every now and again.