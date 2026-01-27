The Costco Staple That's Billie Eilish's Go-To For Her Favorite Homemade Cookies
Billie Eilish is no stranger to the world stage, nor is she a stranger to the kitchen. In 2021, the "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" singer uploaded a series of Instagram stories showcasing her since-viral homemade vegan, gluten-free, peanut butter chocolate chip cookies; these stories once lived in her now-deleted "Little Recipes" highlight reel. The star of the show? The peanut butter, of course, which happens to be a Costco favorite: Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter. In her stories, Eilish enthusiastically proclaimed the Kirkland Signature staple as her "FAVORITE PEANUT BUTTER IN THE WORLD."
The peanut butter offers amazing bang-for-your-buck, just like so many other beloved Costco products, valued between $9.79 and $10.39 for a two-pack of 28 oz. jars. It gets most of its praise for its taste, with one Reddit fan affirming, "It's addictive. Best peanut butter." Made only with 100% dry roasted Valencia peanuts, known for their natural sweetness, and a touch of sea salt, the organic peanut butter is free of added sugars, preservatives, and palm oil — commonplace for natural peanut butters. As there have been a few Valencia peanut shortages throughout recent years, the highly favored peanut butter has intermittently gone out of stock, yet has remained on shelves since December 2025.
Eilish incorporated other unique ingredients into her now-famous cookies. The singer used oat flour as a gluten alternative and added her very own vegan chocolate into the cookie. A week before uploading the cookie stories, Eilish released a line of vegan milk chocolate that sold out instantly and was both organic and Rainforest Alliance-certified. Since the age of 12, Eilish has been an impassioned vegan and has done many things as a vocal animal-rights activist — including sharing more vegan recipes every now and again.
A vegan queen doing vegan queen things
It takes ingenuity to transform traditional treats into vegan-friendly bites, and Billie Eilish does just that. We all remember how Dubai chocolate bars catapulted into the cultural stratosphere in 2025, and Eilish hopped on the trend. In a TikTok uploaded in August 2025, Eilish shared her recipe for vegan Dubai chocolate. Taking us step by step in her craft, she shows herself using vegan chocolate (not her own this time), vegan butter, and a plant-based pistachio-kataifi filling, writing that her vegan-friendly rendition 'is just as good as the real [one,] if not better.' Little nuances don't go unnoticed; they display her culinary expertise. Even in her homemade peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, she pressed them down with a fork like a pro would do to any other peanut butter cookie, a technique made popular by the renowned Pillsbury Co.
These vegan treats are just a few examples of Eilish's long-standing history with veganism. In an interview with Vogue, Eilish discussed her choice to become vegan at age 12, stating, "I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry ... Once you know about that kind of thing and you see it, it's really hard to go back." Because of her vegan diet, Eilish struggles with iron deficiency, as many other vegans do, yet praises her digestive tract. Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird, who started the nonprofit Support + Feed, are vocal animal and climate activists. While Eilish respects the food choices of others, she has urged others to go vegan, and requested stadiums she performs in serve 100% vegan food during her concerts (the Sap Center in San Jose, California, and London's O2 are among those compliant).