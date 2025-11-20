Costco's Peanut Butter Is Slowly Disappearing, And Customers Aren't Happy With Its Replacement

When I started having trouble finding my go-to peanut butter at Costco, Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, I became a little concerned but figured I just had to be patient and wait for the re-stock. It never did. Instead, a new product took its place: Naturally More Organic Creamy Peanut Butter. Like its predecessor, it came in a pack of two large jars. Well, it turns out my local Costco isn't the only one where the replacement took place. The popular, red-lidded Kirkland Signature brand looks to be a product of the past as the company has gone so far as to delete it from its system altogether. One only needs to look at the reviews of the new Naturally More item to get an idea of what customers think.

On Costco's website, the Naturally More peanut butter has a dismal rating average of 2.5 stars out of a possible 5 from 134 reviews (at the time of this writing). Many reviewers have written that the peanut butter is too runny and beg the warehouse giant to bring back the Kirkland brand. Some posted that the flavor is different from the original and that the oil separation is unpleasant. One person on Instagram chimed in on the switch saying, "Worst thing that's happened in the last few months." Ouch. The ingredients of the two peanut butters are virtually the same and are both made with organic peanuts and sea salt, but many have noted that the Kirkland Signature brand featured dry roasted peanuts specifically, while the Naturally More brand does not. That can't stop you from making salad dressing with the jar, though.