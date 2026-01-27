Give Canned Tuna A Fancy (And Easy) French Flare Using The Confit Method

Canned tuna is like a reliable friend. It's adaptable, always there, and easy to deal with ... but it's not exactly glamorous. Well, what if that reliable friend went on a spontaneous weekend trip to Paris, picked up some of the language, and started wearing a beret? That's basically what happens when you give canned tuna an upgrade by turning it into a classy, French-inspired confit.

Originally used as a preservation technique for meat like duck or goose, a confit involves gently heating foods in oil at a low temperature for a long period. These days, cooks confit everything from fish to vegetables like garlic and onions, and the technique itself is a byword for quality cooking. And yet, according to Matt Gaudet, chef at Boston seafood restaurant Saltie Girl, using the confit method at home is super simple when working with canned tuna.

In fact, Gaudet noted, "Canned tuna is likely confit already [if] it is packed in oil. If you want to confit it coming out of the can, you could merely warm it up again ... " For a flawless tuna confit, don't forget to add your chosen flavorings and garnishes before warming.