Swap Garlic With Another Bold Vegetable For Luxurious Confit

Confit (pronounced "kon-fee") is the name for a traditional French method of preservation. Typically this is done by cooking vegetables or meats slowly and at a low temperature while completely submerged in fat, though you can also confit fruits in sugar syrup. Duck and goose were the traditional meats that were cooked this way in the southwestern regions of France, but on a global scale, garlic confit may be even more popular.

While garlic cooked in pools of golden, bubbling olive oil is indeed delicious, there is another vegetable that might be just as tasty — onions. Just like with garlic, the end result will be luxuriously smooth. Alliums like garlic do well in confit because it tames the sharpness of their flavors and brings out the natural sugars present in them to make for a uniquely unctuous taste. The bite present in raw onions also does similarly well for this reason in a confit.

Once the onion confit is finished, it can be mixed with softened butter to make a fabulous spread for toast, but the onions are soft enough that you can smear them on bread alone. So if you are looking for a new twist on garlic confit, bake up some onions instead.