Give Canned Tuna A Smoky Upgrade With This Iconic Condiment

Unless it's your single most favorite thing in the world, canned tuna easily gets boring, even with its many genius uses. Sure, you can use it to make tuna rolls, easy tuna melts, and tuna tacos. You can even upgrade your pasta with a can of tuna if you're after that seafood taste. But if you want a simpler upgrade but are also craving something fancy to eat even though the only things left in your kitchen are canned tuna and some condiments, then you might like this hack. The thing is, there's one condiment that can elevate the taste of canned tuna — barbecue sauce. That's right, the smoky and tangy sauce we use when grilling meats and veggies during cookouts can transform any bland tuna into a sumptuous dish.

For a richer and more satisfying dining experience, add about a spoonful of any BBQ sauce you have to a 3-ounce canned tuna serving, or adjust amount depending on your desired taste. Be sure to strain the brine or oil of the tuna so the sauce can really stick to the meaty flakes. The smoky sweetness of the condiment will mask the overly fishy flavor of the tuna and instantly remind you of summer. You can eat this with rice or top it on bread. To elevate this further, if resources permit, add some chopped onions or pickles to the mix. The dish then becomes the perfect filling for a smoky tuna sandwich or topping for baked potatoes.