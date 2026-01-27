While the new U.S. dietary guidelines recommend we eat more full-fat dairy products, I'm going to increase my intake of weeds instead to meet my calcium needs — nettle leaf weeds that is. If you're not familiar with nettle leaf, also known as stinging nettle due to its skin-irritating properties, it's a tall weed that has been used as herbal medicine for thousands of years.

Some research suggests that nettle leaf could have anti-inflammatory effects and potentially help manage blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol — its lesser-known attribute is its rockstar calcium content. Among the foods with more calcium than milk, 8-ounces of blanched nettle leaves contain 428 milligrams of calcium, compared to 275 milligrams in the same amount of whole milk — that's approximately 56% more calcium.

For some, a glass of milk may sound slightly more appetizing than consuming a weed. However, particularly in Europe and Asia, nettle leaves appear in soups, curries, and salads. They can be ground into a powder to be used in bread dough or steeped in water to enjoy as tea. For those who don't drink milk or consume dairy products, sipping on a cup of nettle tea can be a great alternative to help you meet you calcium needs. Nettle leaf also contains vitamins A, C, K, and various B vitamins, as well as iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium.