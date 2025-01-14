The Step You Can't Skip When Cooking Stinging Nettles

Blanching isn't the only way to de-sting nettles — the prickly hairs (or trichomes) can also be destroyed by steaming, crushing, or dehydrating the plants. However, blanching is the most foolproof method and has the added benefits of cleaning and softening the nettles and keeping them from turning bitter or brown.

If you're anything like me, you might be wondering what happens if you eat nettles that are not properly de-stung. The answer is rather boring: They will sting the inside of your mouth, but this will not have any lasting side effects. In fact, there's actually a World Nettle Eating Championship in which people willingly consume as many raw nettle leaves as possible. Rest assured, unless you enter this unique form of competitive eating, it's unlikely you'll unknowingly consume leaves that can still sting; the stinging hairs are destroyed even when the leaves are only lightly cooked.

Speaking of consuming nettles, there are many ways to cook and eat this wild green. De-stung nettles can be prepared like any other leafy green; they're a wonderful addition to sauces, stir-fries, and soups, and you can get fancy with a nettle risotto, omelet, or curry. Stinging nettles even form a part of several popular Irish potato recipes, including colcannon. Finally, they can also be brewed into herbal tea or nettle beer.