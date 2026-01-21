Five Guys' New Las Vegas Location Has Some First-Of-Their-Kind Additions

From exclusively using peanut oil to cook its iconic hand-cut fries to serving free peanuts to guests, Five Guys has taken great pains to set itself apart from the competition. Yet, after roughly 40 years in business, the company decided it was time to step it up a notch by building a new flagship location in none other than Sin City. What sets it apart from other Five Guys establishments is the addition of an all-day breakfast offering and a full-service walk-up bar, marking a first for Five Guys and befitting of the Las Vegas vibe.

The latest Five Guys restaurant is nestled in The Venetian Resort's Grand Canal Shoppes, and it's hard not to notice. The whopping 10,000 square foot building dwarfs the size of an average Five Guys, which typically boasts just a quarter of that square footage. Artwork and bright neon signs featuring classic Las Vegas symbols like cards and dice adorn the walls, and the city's unofficial mascot, Vegas Vic, is also there, welcoming hungry diners into the establishment with his signature smile.

Of course, it wouldn't be Vegas without some tasty libations. Five Guys' premier full-service bar allows guests to order beer, wine, and frozen cocktails, but what really stands out among the adult beverage options is boozy milkshakes. There is even a special station set up inside the establishment, allowing guests to add all the mix-ins to those loaded milkshakes they desire. Still, as enticing as spiked milkshakes are, the main attraction for many may be the latest menu option that breaks away from a traditional Five Guys business model.