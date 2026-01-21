Five Guys' New Las Vegas Location Has Some First-Of-Their-Kind Additions
From exclusively using peanut oil to cook its iconic hand-cut fries to serving free peanuts to guests, Five Guys has taken great pains to set itself apart from the competition. Yet, after roughly 40 years in business, the company decided it was time to step it up a notch by building a new flagship location in none other than Sin City. What sets it apart from other Five Guys establishments is the addition of an all-day breakfast offering and a full-service walk-up bar, marking a first for Five Guys and befitting of the Las Vegas vibe.
The latest Five Guys restaurant is nestled in The Venetian Resort's Grand Canal Shoppes, and it's hard not to notice. The whopping 10,000 square foot building dwarfs the size of an average Five Guys, which typically boasts just a quarter of that square footage. Artwork and bright neon signs featuring classic Las Vegas symbols like cards and dice adorn the walls, and the city's unofficial mascot, Vegas Vic, is also there, welcoming hungry diners into the establishment with his signature smile.
Of course, it wouldn't be Vegas without some tasty libations. Five Guys' premier full-service bar allows guests to order beer, wine, and frozen cocktails, but what really stands out among the adult beverage options is boozy milkshakes. There is even a special station set up inside the establishment, allowing guests to add all the mix-ins to those loaded milkshakes they desire. Still, as enticing as spiked milkshakes are, the main attraction for many may be the latest menu option that breaks away from a traditional Five Guys business model.
What you need to know about the new Las Vegas Five Guys
Many folks still haven't forgiven McDonald's for ceasing its all-day breakfast service, but not to worry, breakfast fanatics: Five Guys is filling that void in Las Vegas by serving classic breakfast sandwiches all day long. This is just as revolutionary for the restaurant as premiering a full-service bar. Most locations typically don't serve breakfast, let alone all day. Yet, if you're craving a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich bright and early or late in the evening to cap off an exhilarating night out on the town, Five Guys at the Venetian has you covered.
To commemorate Five Guys' latest addition to its fast food empire, the company will be holding a special event at its flagship location on January 29. Attendees will have a chance to walk away with some swag and try out some limited-time menu options. The company will also be giving something special to the city as a token of appreciation for embracing the fast food chain on Las Vegas's iconic Strip.
Folks looking to stop by for a generous helping of Five Guys fries or a boozy milkshake will be able to get in most times of the day, but it's not a 24-hour store. The newest Five Guys restaurant will be open all week long from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m., giving the staff a short four-hour window to prepare for the next day of business. Unfortunately, this location doesn't appear to have delivery set up, so you'll have to leave your hotel room and make a physical appearance at the restaurant to get your hands on that Five Guys grub.