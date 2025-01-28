Does Five Guys Serve Breakfast?

Five Guys is known for many things from free peanuts and high-quality hot dogs to beloved top-tier cheeseburgers with less-than-beloved prices. However, it's safe to say that one thing the chain isn't known for is breakfast. Unlike other burger joints like McDonald's or Whataburger, which offer a wide array of specialty breakfast options, Five Guys currently doesn't have a menu for all the early risers in the United States. However, that doesn't mean the fabled Five Guys breakfast is completely nonexistent. Instead, the only place that the Five Guys' breakfast menu is currently available is in the U.K., where select Five Guys locations have offered special morning items since 2019.

Historically, certain Five Guys locations in the United States have also offered breakfast — including a handful of spots in Washington D.C. back in 2012 and inside the Atlanta Airport in 2015. However, the menu has seemingly gone extinct in the United States, and since it's never been offered to Five Guys customers nationwide, the only surefire way to indulge in the special breakfast today is to pay a visit to the United Kingdom.