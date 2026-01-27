Local Breweries I Visit For Craft Beer Favorites In Atlanta

Most people probably don't think of Atlanta as a beer city, but if you know, you know — there's strong history of brewing in the Southern metropolis. The town's first brewery opened in the 1850s, and the tradition survived through prohibition into the modern era of melting-pot Atlanta, where, in mid-'90s, brewpubs finally became legal,and craft brewing exploded. Skip to today, and this strange trajectory has created a vibrant brewery scene. Apart from a few outliers like Sweetwater and Scofflaw, the breweries that call Atlanta home are only just begging to get a toe-hold nationally despite being local favorites. Instead, they've deeoloped their own character.

As a Londoner, I'm not really a bar person. I want pubs; comfortable spaces with a story where the music isn't too loud to chat, the staff know the regulars' names, and the whole family is welcome including the kids and the dog. Good beer, of course, is a must, while good food is a plus. Perhaps because they come from the home-brew culture that thrived before brewpubs were legalized, breweries and taprooms of Atlanta deliver on all of this. In my experience as a regular patron, every taproom on this list is a creative, welcoming space. They all serve great food, hold community events, collaborate with local businesses, welcome families and in many cases pets, and yes, remember the names of regulars. In a car-centric city that sometimes feels atomizing, that's more important than it might sound.

These breweries are also extremely nerdy about beer, with small teams making interesting, experimental brews alongside classics. There's nothing I want more right now than to sit outside a brewery with a hoppy IPA listening to the bugs screaming in the trees and feeling like I'm a part of something. If you visit, do the same.